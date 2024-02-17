Open Menu

HBL PSL 9 Kicks Off With Glittering Ceremony At Gaddafi Stadium

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 07:14 PM

HBL PSL 9 kicks off with glittering ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium

Leading singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig perform live at Gaddafi Stadium and enthrall cricket lovers on the eve.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 commenced with glittering ceremony at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday evening.

The colorful ceremony featuring leading singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig performed live during the opening ceremony at the ground. The sang PSL 9 anthem “Khul ke Khel”, and enthralled the cricket fans. The cricket players, the representatives of the franchises and officials of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) graced the occasion.

The ground was full of crowd, with people chanting slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

The anthem “Khul ke Khel” created an emotion scene as the people danced to the music. The beautiful and heart-touching firework was also done on the occasion which colored the whole sky upon the ground.

The Lahorites took a huge interest in the opening ceremony as young people including the women, girls and children participated in it.

On other hand, high security arrangements have been made for the mega event of PSL 9.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Music Pakistan Super League Young Ali Zafar Women Event KE

Recent Stories

Kohat police arrests six gamblers

Kohat police arrests six gamblers

4 minutes ago
 2-day Galyat snow festival kicks off

2-day Galyat snow festival kicks off

4 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2024 Match 01 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..

18 minutes ago
 Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 r ..

Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket

20 minutes ago
 Nature-based solutions help better adapt, protect ..

Nature-based solutions help better adapt, protect more lives: Speakers

30 minutes ago
 LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development

LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development

39 minutes ago
Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 's ..

Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 'save our people'

39 minutes ago
 2-Day inclusive education capacity building traini ..

2-Day inclusive education capacity building training held at Allama Iqbal Open U ..

42 minutes ago
 83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

39 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi order ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders probe into rigging allegatio ..

39 minutes ago
 NAEAC team visits PU departments

NAEAC team visits PU departments

39 minutes ago
 PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division ..

PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports