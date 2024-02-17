HBL PSL 9 Kicks Off With Glittering Ceremony At Gaddafi Stadium
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Leading singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig perform live at Gaddafi Stadium and enthrall cricket lovers on the eve.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2024) Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 commenced with glittering ceremony at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday evening.
The colorful ceremony featuring leading singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig performed live during the opening ceremony at the ground. The sang PSL 9 anthem “Khul ke Khel”, and enthralled the cricket fans. The cricket players, the representatives of the franchises and officials of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) graced the occasion.
The ground was full of crowd, with people chanting slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.
The anthem “Khul ke Khel” created an emotion scene as the people danced to the music. The beautiful and heart-touching firework was also done on the occasion which colored the whole sky upon the ground.
The Lahorites took a huge interest in the opening ceremony as young people including the women, girls and children participated in it.
On other hand, high security arrangements have been made for the mega event of PSL 9.
