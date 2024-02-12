HBL PSL 9 Trophy Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow In Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2024 | 07:35 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) The unveiling of the glittering trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 will take place today at Polo Ground Lahore.
According to sources, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and other high-ranking officials will attend the ceremony, and all team captains and franchise owners will also be part of the event.
The ceremony will take place at 12:00 pm at Polo Ground Lahore.
It has been reported that there will also be a photo session with the captains along with the trophy on this occasion. This time, arrangements are being made to unveil the trophy with horses in a unique style.
It is clear that the HBL Pakistan Super League will commence from February 17, with Lahore Qalandars facing Islamabad United in the opening match.
