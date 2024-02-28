HEC Inter-Varsity Boys Tug of War Championship begins in City

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Higher education Commission Inter-Varsity Boys Tug of War Championship began at Islamia College University Peshawar, with the participation of the top 12 teams from across the country.

Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University Peshawar Professor Dr. Gul Majeed Khan formally inaugurated the Championship whereas Director Sports Islamia College University Peshawar and former first-class cricketer Ali Hoti, teaching staff, Chairman Technical Committee Muhammad Akram Gujjar, President KP Tug of War Association Taj Muhammad, officials, players and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

The colorful ceremony began with the March Past, where all the participating teams paraded by. This was followed by a recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Zohail from Superior University and the singing of the National Anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gul Majeed announced the championship opening and praised 12 University teams for taking part in the championship. He stated that the soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be portrayed through the championship.

He said Islamia College University Peshawar has been playing a key role in both academics and sports. He said Islamia College produced world-class hockey Olympians, cricketers, and other international players.

He said the management of the university is giving importance to healthy sports activities as a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. He said there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan but needs a proper platform to come and exhibit.

Dr. Gul Majeed said sports play a vital role in students' development along with promoting mental and physical health. Participating in athletics helps students build skills, gain experience, and develop confidence and character, he added.

He stated that sports improve cardiovascular health, promote healthy growth of bones, muscles, ligaments, enhance coordination and balance. He said sports allow greater physical relaxation and, consequently, help avoid complications from chronic muscle tension.

He said, sports also help in developing discipline, dedication, and commitment, which are essential values for success in life. It is also a great way for people to socialize and make new friends, he said.

Earlier, on the opening day, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan defeated the University of Swabi by 2-1, Superior University got a walk-over against Fast Islamabad, Agri University Faisalabad defeated UET Taxila by 2-0, University of Management and Technology Lahore beat the University of Peshawar by 2-0.