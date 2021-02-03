UrduPoint.com
HTA To Organize Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

HTA to organize Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Tennis Association will organize Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship here at WAPDA Colony Tennis Court from February 11, 2021.

It was decided in the meeting of the executive committee of Hyderabad Tennis Association which held here on Wednesday under the chair of its president Javed Rias informed.

According to decisions, events of Boys Under-11, Boys Under-14 singles and doubles, Boys Under-15 singles and doubles, Girls Under-15 singles, men and women, above 40-plus and above 50-plus will be organized in this four day long championship which will be concluded on February 14, 2021.

The meeting also formed an organizing committee with Javed Rias as its Chairman, Asif Parez Khero as Tournament Director, Rehana Bhatti as Deputy Tournament Director, Rafih Darbari as Organizing Secretary and Aamir Kifayat as Media Coordinator.

