HUM, BOL, Samaa Win In RISJA Independence Cup

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

HUM, BOL, Samaa win in RISJA Independence Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Unbeatable Hum tv along with Samaa and Bol TV emerged victorious in the ongoing RISJA Inter-Media Azadi cricket Cup organized by the Rawalpindi Islamabad sports Journalists Association at National Cricket Ground Islamabad.

Favourite Hum TV recorded third consecutive win in the pool round match of the tournament sponsored by Park View and Nass Gas by thrashing Express TV by 8 wickets to reach the semifinal round.    Express TV, batting first only managed 89 runs with the fall of all wickets in the 14th over. Umer Khan was the only notable scorer who made 23 runs.  Hum TV captain Summer Abbas took 4-10 and Muhammad Kashif took 2-7 respectivly. In reply Hum TV chased the score in the 11th over with help of Sameer Butt  (31) and M. Kamran (34) while Omran Asgher and Rizwan Galzai took one wicket each.  In the second match Samaa TV defeated ARY by 4 wickets. Batting first, ARY could score only 49 runs as no player from ARY could cross the double figure.

Anwaar Mir and Wahab Kamran from Samaa TV took three wickets each. In reply, Samaa TV achieved the target in the eighth over at the loss of six wickets. Anwaar Mir scored 17 and Hasnain scored 13 runs for Samaa TV. Mubashir took three wickets for ARY.

In the third match, Bol TV defeated RISJA XI by two wickets after a tough contest. Batting first, RISJA XI scored 88 runs for the loss of seven wickets with the support of senior anchor Hamid Mir (25) and Saqib Abbasi (18)  in the stipulated 15 overs.  Irfan Shakeel and Asad Abbas took two wickets each for Bol TV.

In reply, Bol TV achieved the target in the last over at the loss of 8 wickets. Irfan Shakeel remained unbeaten with 20 runs. Afzal Javed and Gabriel de Souza of RISJA XI  took three wickets each giving 10 and 13 runs respectively.

Parliamentary Secretary Finance Zain Qureshi along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan distributed prizes among the players.

