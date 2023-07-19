Open Menu

Hurdles World Record-holder Amusan Charged With Anti-doping Violation

Muhammad Rameez Published July 19, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Women's hurdles world record-holder Tobi Amusan said Wednesday she has been charged with an alleged anti-doping rule violation, casting doubt on her participation in next month's world championships.

"Today the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months," she said in a post on Instagram.

The Nigerian athlete set the current world record for the women's 100m hurdles of 12.12 seconds at last year's World Athletics Championships.

Amusan, 26, vowed to resolve the charges against her before this year's competition, set to be held next month in Budapest.

"I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month's World Championships," she said.

"I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU - I was tested within days of my third 'missed test.' I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August." Amusan's representatives did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

On Sunday, Amusan took part in the Silesia Diamond League competition in Poland, where she set a new meeting record of 12.34sec.

At the Golden Spike athletics meet in the Czech Republic last month, she finished in third place in the women's 100m hurdles, losing to reigning Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, who claimed victory in 12.42sec.

