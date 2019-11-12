UrduPoint.com
I Was Kept In Dark For My Fight, Usman Wazir

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:37 PM

I was kept in dark for my fight, Usman Wazir

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir on Tuesday clarified that he was kept in the dark regarding his opponent for the third International Ranking fight to take place at the Caesars Palace Dubai in Dubai on November 22

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir on Tuesday clarified that he was kept in the dark regarding his opponent for the third International Ranking fight to take place at the Caesars Palace Dubai in Dubai on November 22.

"Every boxer has the right to chose with whom he wishes to fight but unfortunately I was denied that right. It is regrettable that my opponent's name was kept secret from me. It is only through social media that I came to know that I will be fighting against a much higher-ranked Mexican pugilist," Wazir, who is also known as 'Asian Boy' told APP.

The 19-year-old, who was a product of Amir Khan Boxing academy Islamabad, said that the British boxer of Pakistan-origin [Amir Khan] had told him that his opponent would either be from Asia or Europe but did not mention any specific name.

"Look that boy (Mexican boxer Eduardo de la Torre) against whom I was pitted against is a highly seasoned pugilist. He has been appearing in boxing arena since 2015, while I'm just at the threshold of my career.

"I'm not scared at all, but there is a difference between being brave and looking stupid," he maintained.

"I'm learning and it will take some time to reach the level of the Mexican," he said and added Eduardo was an experienced upper ranked boxer who had won 5 fights and lost 3.

Wazir said it was being wrongly circulated that he was scared of Eduardo. "The truth of the matter is that I'm a novice and hence not catching media attention to explain my point of view." Wazir said "It will be a one sided fight and I can't let my country down, therefore I refused for the bout," he said.

He claimed the fighter whom he was supposed to fight was somebody else in the agreement and not Eduardo de la Torre, therefore he felt cheated.

Meanwhile according to reports, the former WBC Champion Amir Khan said he was surprised that Wazir arrived in the UAE as per schedule, but instead of starting training and focusing on his fight, he simply backed off from fulfilling his promise and the agreement.

