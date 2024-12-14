ICC Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Played Under Hybrid Model
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2024 | 12:05 PM
ICC has accepted Pakistan’s conditions for Champions Trophy 2025
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2024) Pakistan’s conditions for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have been accepted, Pakistan cricket board confirmed on Saturday.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 would be played under a hybrid model.
The PCB sources said that the agreement for the hybrid model would be signed in the next couple of days, and the ICC would make an official announcement.
The sources further mentioned that PCB did not demand any compensation.
Earlier, Indian media claimed that the ICC had approved the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy after obtaining consent from both Pakistan and India.
The Indian media reported that the most of the PCB's proposals were accepted for this hybrid formula.
It has been agreed between the two parties that the Pakistan team would not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
The Pakistan-India league match would be played in Colombo.
It has also been decided that India would not come to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and it would play its share of matches in Dubai.
Under this fusion formula, India is insistent on making Dubai the venue while Pakistan is in discussions with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to host five matches in those countries.
The sources claimed that the ICC had offered Pakistan compensation for the relocation of the matches, but PCB Chairman Najam Sethi did not discuss additional compensation.
However, in return, Najam Sethi successfully secured the hosting rights for the ICC Women’s Tournament in 2027.
Meanwhile, the sources claimed that the three-year fusion model for the Champions Trophy is expected to be approved by the ICC tomorrow, after which an official announcement would be made.
