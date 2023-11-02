ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

(@Abdulla99267510)

As of now, Pakistan holds the fifth position on the points table with eight points, while New Zealand sits in fourth place with an equal points tally.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2023) The eagerly awaited ICC World Cup 2023 showdown between Pakistan and New Zealand, set for November 4th at 10 AM in Lahore's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, faces a looming threat from rain. Weather forecasts for Bangalore indicate a 70 to 80 percent chance of afternoon precipitation, prompting concerns about the match's outcome.

As of now, Pakistan holds the fifth position on the points table with eight points, while New Zealand sits in fourth place with an equal points tally. This clash between cricketing giants is poised to be a crucial moment in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2023, with the uncertainty of rain adding to the drama.

This match is pivotal for Pakistan, necessitating a victory against New Zealand with a significant margin. Winning by 84 runs not only closes the gap in the tournament standings but also impacts the net run rate if achieved within 35 overs.

In the event of unfavorable weather conditions leading to a match cancellation, both teams will receive one point each.

It's important to note that this outcome won't affect the net run rate calculation, a vital factor in the tournament.

Adding to the intrigue, South Africa delivered a decisive blow to New Zealand in the 32nd match, winning by a substantial margin of 190 runs. This outcome has offered a glimmer of hope for Pakistan's World Cup aspirations. However, the path to the semi-finals remains challenging, requiring Pakistan to secure victories in all their remaining matches.

In the ideal scenario, Pakistan aims for a convincing win against New Zealand in the upcoming clash, while hopes are high that New Zealand may face defeat against Sri Lanka in their upcoming fixture. If these scenarios unfold, New Zealand would finish the group stage with eight points, while Pakistan, boasting ten points, would secure a spot in the knockout stage.