ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibia

The Netherlands whose bowlers have already restricted Namibia to 121 runs have won by five wickets in their ICC Men T20 match at Geelong

GEELONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2022) Netherlands have defeated Namibia in their ICC's Men T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday.

The Netherlands easily chased the target of 122 runs given by the Namibians.

Earlier, Namibia scores 121 after Netherlands won the toss and decided bowl first.

Jan Frylinck made 43—the top scores for Namibia while opener Micheal van Lingen scored 20 and showed a positive side but the Netherlands bowling attack gave real tough time to Namibia and restricted it to 121 runs. Nambia lost six wickets to give 122-run target.

The Netherland bowlers made a good strategy of rotating bowlers to ensure that they would be chasing a modest total at the later stage on apparently batting pitch.

Bas de Leede took two wickets against 18 runs and appeared as only bowler to pick up multiple breakthroughs.

On other hand, Namibians are in the search of making two wins from as many games at the tournament and could make their stage up in the Super stage with a victory. Netherlands, the rival in this match, are also unbeaten at the tournament, with Timm van der Gugten for Logan van Beek in the only change from the side that narrowly defeated the UAE on Sunday.

Namibia XI: Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands XI: Vikram Singh, Max O'Dpwd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren