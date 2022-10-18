UrduPoint.com

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands Defeats Namibia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibia

The Netherlands whose bowlers have already restricted Namibia to 121 runs have won by five wickets in their ICC Men T20 match at Geelong  

GEELONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2022) Netherlands have defeated Namibia in their ICC's Men T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday.

The Netherlands easily chased the target of 122 runs given by the Namibians.

Earlier, Namibia scores 121 after Netherlands won the toss and decided bowl first.

Jan Frylinck made 43—the top scores for Namibia while opener Micheal van Lingen scored 20 and showed a positive side but the Netherlands bowling attack gave real tough time to Namibia and restricted it to 121 runs. Nambia lost six wickets to give 122-run target.

The Netherland bowlers made a good strategy of rotating bowlers to ensure that they would be chasing a modest total at the later stage on apparently batting pitch.

Bas de Leede took two wickets against 18 runs and appeared as only bowler to pick up multiple breakthroughs.

On other hand, Namibians are in the search of making two wins from as many games at the tournament and could make their stage up in the Super stage with a victory. Netherlands, the rival in this match, are also unbeaten at the tournament, with Timm van der Gugten for Logan van Beek in the only change from the side that narrowly defeated the UAE on Sunday.

Namibia XI: Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands XI: Vikram Singh, Max O'Dpwd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Related Topics

Attack T20 World ICC UAE David Van Logan Namibia Netherlands Sunday From Top Netherland

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

2 minutes ago
 Gas availability during this winter season to be b ..

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous ..

15 minutes ago
 US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nucle ..

US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assets’

20 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.