Imad Wasim Expected To Take Part In Fourth T20I Match Against New Zealand
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Shadab Khan while addressing a press conference says he thinks Imad can play but he cannot confirm it so far.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2024) Imad Wasim is expected to take part in the fourth T20I match against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
The both teams will lock horns on Thursday (tomorrow).
According to Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan, Imad could return to the team as part of the rotation policy implemented by the team management.
During a press conference when asked if Imad would play the fourth T20I, Shadab Khan replied, “This is part of the rotation policy that we were informed about before the series. I think Imad can play, but I can't confirm it yet,”.
The left-arm player is currently part of the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand on home soil.
Imad Wasim had announced his retirement from T20I cricket last month ahead of the World Cup. It should be noted that Imad had announced his retirement from international cricket last November.
Imad has participated in 66 T20I matches, scoring 486 runs with a strike rate of 131.7 and taking 65 wickets with an economy rate of 6.26. He last played for Pakistan 12 months ago in Rawalpindi, which is his home ground, against New Zealand. He recently displayed outstanding performance during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, leading his team Islamabad United to the title.
Imad, who claimed historic five wickets against Multan Sultans in the PSL 9 final, was declared the player of the match. Islamabad United secured their third PSL trophy overall and their first since 2018.
Imad Wasim became the first player in PSL history to win the player of the match award in all three playoff games.
Imad Wasim has been a key member of the Pakistani team for several years and was part of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2017. He has also played in the 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 World Cup, and the 2021 T20 World Cup.
