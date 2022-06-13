Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performances during PAK vs WI ODI series

Pakistan capped off the ODI series with another win over West Indies by 53 runs in Multan.

Pakistan dominated the West Indies in the three-match One-Day International series at the Multan Cricket Stadium, winning all three games.

Despite a slow start to their innings on the third ODI, Pakistan beat West Indies by 53 runs in the last ODI of the series on Sunday, owing to Shadab Khan's all-round performance, which included four wickets and 86 runs in 78 balls.

Thanks to a late prolific performance by Shadab Khan the grand total of Pakistan was able to reach 269 runs. The Vice-Captain then went on to claim 4 wickets during his 9 over spell.

For his outstanding performance with the bat and ball, the vice-captain was voted Man of the Match.

However, Pakistan’s opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq was declared as the Player of the Series.

The in-form batter scored three half centuries during the 3 ODIs played against West Indies in Multan.

Fans all over social media praised Imam-ul-Haq for his consistence performance in the ODI format. He accumulated a total of 199 runs in three games against West Indies.

Imam achieved the distinction of scoring seven consecutive half-centuries in ODIs after his half-century in the third ODI against West Indies on Sunday.