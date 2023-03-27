Indore pitch rating changed to "below average"

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The rating of the pitch used for the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia at the Holkar cricket Stadium in Indore from March 1 to 3 has been changed from "poor" to "below average." Following an appeal by the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pursuant to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, the rating of the pitch used for the third Test has been changed from "poor" to "below average." Having reviewed footage of the Test match, the ICC appeal panel, consisting of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Roger Harper, ICC Men's Cricket Committee Member, were of the opinion that, while the guidelines had been followed by the Match Referee in accordance with Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, it was deemed that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the "poor" rating.

Instead, the appeal panel concluded that the pitch should be rated as "below average.

Consequently, 1 demerit point has been awarded to the venue for the "below average" rating.