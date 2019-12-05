UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter-dist Junior Table Tennis Championship Concludes

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:43 PM

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Three days Punjab Inter-districts junior table tennis championship organized by district sports department and Punjab table tennis association concluded on Thursday.

The event was held at Sports Gymnasium Rana Shabbir Ahmad Stadium Khanewal in which about two hundred boys and girls table tennis players and their officials participated.

In under-16 Boys team event, Toba Tek Singh got Ist position while Multan got second position.

In girls team competitions, Khanewal got Ist position and Jhang district team bagged second position.

In under-14 boys single competitions, Zubair Anwar from Toba Tek Singh got Ist position while Musharraf Khalil stood second from Bahawalnagar.

In girls single competitions, Arsa got Ist position and Sadia from Khanewal obtained second position.

In boys under sixteen single competitions, Usman Amjad got Ist position from Toba Tek Singh and Pars Azam bagged second position from Multan.

In girls under sixteen competitions, Shazia from Sahiwal got Ist position and Laraib from Khanewal took second position.

Assistant Commissioner Khanewal Zain Ul Abedin was the chief guest of the event. The prizes, commendation shields and medals were distributed among the winner and runner-up players.

