March 08, 2024
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Two friendly hockey matches were played between women hockey teams to commemorate International Women's Day at the B-Turf of the National Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.
The women hockey friendlies were arranged by the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Club (KJHC) and the Punjab Sports board (PSB).
Women leaders Mrs. Sophiya Warraich, Chairperson Almarah Foundation, and Asma Hamid Advocate, Honorary Consul General of the Kingdom of Netherlands, were the chief guests on the occasion. Commandant Police Training College (PTC) Chung DIG Mehboob Aslam also graced the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Asma Hamid said that International Women's Day is the day to reiterate our commitment to empower women in all fields of life, especially hockey.
She said that the Netherlands embassy in Islamabad was committed to supporting all the efforts towards inclusion of women in sports and other fields.
She hailed Punjab Police for taking steps for investing in women through opportunities to excel.
Mrs. Sophiya Warraich said that islam has granted rights to women and given them share in inheritance, which was denied to them in the earlier religions.
She said she was lucky to have the support of her father and husband to achieve goals. She said the IWD was a reminder to continue concerted efforts for the empowerment of women.
DIG Mehboob Aslam said as Commandant PTC Chung, he was pleased to contribute to the success of the event to celebrate women in sports.
He said the IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwer had a vision to provide maximum opportunities to women in the force, and special focus was dedicated to women in sports.
Olympian Khawaja Junaid thanked the women leaders and the Punjab Police for supporting the cause of hockey.
A cake was cut by the women leaders in the presence of a large number of girls from the Police Training College, women hockey players and children of Almarah Foundation.
