UrduPoint.com

Iran V United States World Cup Line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 30, 2022 | 01:04 AM

Iran v United States World Cup line-ups

Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group B match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group B match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Iran (4-4-2) Alireza Beiranvand; Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Majid Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian; Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Ehsan Hajsafi (capt) Ali Gholizadeh; Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun Coach: Carlos Queiroz (POR) United States (4-3-3) Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vikers, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic Coach: Gregg Berhalter (USA) Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Related Topics

USA World Iran Tyler United States Christian Coach

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is a threat to national unity: Rana San ..

Imran Khan is a threat to national unity: Rana Sana

52 seconds ago
 Govt decreased current account deficit up to 50%: ..

Govt decreased current account deficit up to 50%: Rana Ehsan Afzal

55 seconds ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

57 seconds ago
 Norway Offers to Host Informal Meeting of NATO For ..

Norway Offers to Host Informal Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in 2023 - Stolt ..

59 seconds ago
 Pak-Afghan sides agree on sustained bilateral poli ..

Pak-Afghan sides agree on sustained bilateral political dialogue

9 minutes ago
 Moldova to Boost Electricity Purchase From Romania ..

Moldova to Boost Electricity Purchase From Romania Starting December 1 - Utility

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.