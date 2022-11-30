Iran v United States World Cup line-ups

Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group B match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group B match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Iran (4-4-2) Alireza Beiranvand; Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Majid Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian; Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Ehsan Hajsafi (capt) Ali Gholizadeh; Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun Coach: Carlos Queiroz (POR) United States (4-3-3) Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vikers, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic Coach: Gregg Berhalter (USA) Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)