Irfan Achieves Milestone Of Breaking 52 Guinness World Records

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Irfan achieves milestone of breaking 52 Guinness World Records

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood doesn't seem to slow down as he has achieved a milestone of breaking 52 Guinness World Records and becoming the only player in the world to hold 28 records in push-ups category.

Irfan broke the latest 52nd record of the most knuckle push-ups (one leg raised carrying 80lb pack) in one minute.

"I did 54 knuckle push-ups (one leg raised carrying 80lb pack) in one minute. I attempted the record in Dera Ismail Khan in March 2022," he told APP.

He claimed that he was the only player in the world to hold 28 Guinness World Records in the most push-ups category.

"I'm also the record holder in the highest jumping jacks category at the world level," he said.

He said he was also the only athlete to break world records using 80 to 100 Pounds weight. "I'm the only Pakistani athlete to break most of India's world records. I have so far broken records of nine countries including India, USA, UK, France, Philippines, Iraq, Egypt, Italy and Spain," he said.

Irfan, who was inspired by seeing videos of record holders and reading several editions of the Guinness World Record books said he trains four to five hours daily for every record he attempts until he feels he can break the one he's aiming for. "My aim through breaking records is to promote my region of Waziristan while also advocating a healthy lifestyle and staying active," he said.

