Islamabad Football Association Name 18-member Team

Sat 03rd July 2021

Islamabad Football Association name 18-member team

Islamabad Football Association (IFA), has announced 18-members squad for participation in the National Under-23 Football Championship to be held from Sunday (July 4), at Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Football Association (IFA), has announced 18-members squad for participation in the National Under-23 Football Championship to be held from Sunday (July 4), at Abbottabad.

According to the General Secretary, IFA, Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari Talha Rafique would lead the team while Syed Tanzeel Bukhari will be his deputy.

Other players include Miraj ud din, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Hussain, Israr, Abdul Salam, Nofil Hussain, Sharyar Khan, Syed Ahmed Lado, Muhammad Usman, Kamran, Touqeer Ahmed, Khaleeq uz Zaman, Ahmed Hassan, Mustansir and Ahmed Bin Saleem.

Chaman Khan has been appointed as team manager while Fareed Malik and Nasir Jamil would be the coach and assistant coach, respectively.

More Stories From Sports

