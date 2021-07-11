Islamabad, Khyber move in National U23 Football semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Tigers and Khyber Eagles entered in the semifinals of National Under-23 Football Championship being played at Kunj Football ground Abbottabad.

The semifinals would be played on Tuesday. KPK Falcons and Balochistan Bazigar have already qualified for semifinals.

Islamabad Tigers beat Balochistan Zorawar by 1-0 goals while Khyber Eagles defeated Sindh Saints by 2-1 goals.

In the 3rd quarterfinal, Islamabad Tigers beat Balochistan Zorawar by 1-0 goals. Both teams fought well and were engaged in 0-0 draw at the end of the first half. In the 83rd minute of the game, Nofil Hussain scored the lone goal for Islamabad.

Zohaib Ayub and Shayak Dost well played for Balochistan Zorawar while Usman Aslam played outstanding for Islamabad Eagles. Islamabad Eagles wasted two corners and four were missed by Balochistan Zorawar.

Ex FIFA Referee, Shafaat Hussain was the Match Commissioner and Adnan Anjum supervised the match while Adeel Anwer and Shanawaz assisted him.

In the 4th quarter final, Khyber Eagles defeated Sindh Saints by 2-1 goals. In the 44th minute of first half, Referee Ahmed Rauf awarded penalty kick to Khyber Eagles.

Muhammad Ishaq scored the first goal for their team while Hamza Raza Khattak doubled the margin 2-0 in the 51st minute and in the 90th minute Noman Baloch reduced the margin by 2-1 goals. The match was locked 2-1 goals in scheduled times. Referee Ahmed Rauf FIFA supervised the match.

The first semifinal would be played between Balochistan Bazigar and Islamabad Tigers on July 13 while Khyber Eagles will face KPK Falcons in the second semifinals on July 14.