UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad, Khyber Move In National U23 Football Semis

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Islamabad, Khyber move in National U23 Football semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Tigers and Khyber Eagles entered in the semifinals of National Under-23 Football Championship being played at Kunj Football ground Abbottabad.

The semifinals would be played on Tuesday. KPK Falcons and Balochistan Bazigar have already qualified for semifinals.

Islamabad Tigers beat Balochistan Zorawar by 1-0 goals while Khyber Eagles defeated Sindh Saints by 2-1 goals.

In the 3rd quarterfinal, Islamabad Tigers beat Balochistan Zorawar by 1-0 goals. Both teams fought well and were engaged in 0-0 draw at the end of the first half. In the 83rd minute of the game, Nofil Hussain scored the lone goal for Islamabad.

Zohaib Ayub and Shayak Dost well played for Balochistan Zorawar while Usman Aslam played outstanding for Islamabad Eagles. Islamabad Eagles wasted two corners and four were missed by Balochistan Zorawar.

Ex FIFA Referee, Shafaat Hussain was the Match Commissioner and Adnan Anjum supervised the match while Adeel Anwer and Shanawaz assisted him.

In the 4th quarter final, Khyber Eagles defeated Sindh Saints by 2-1 goals. In the 44th minute of first half, Referee Ahmed Rauf awarded penalty kick to Khyber Eagles.

Muhammad Ishaq scored the first goal for their team while Hamza Raza Khattak doubled the margin 2-0 in the 51st minute and in the 90th minute Noman Baloch reduced the margin by 2-1 goals. The match was locked 2-1 goals in scheduled times. Referee Ahmed Rauf FIFA supervised the match.

The first semifinal would be played between Balochistan Bazigar and Islamabad Tigers on July 13 while Khyber Eagles will face KPK Falcons in the second semifinals on July 14.

Related Topics

Sindh Football Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad FIFA July

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

20 seconds ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

25 seconds ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

30 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.