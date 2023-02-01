UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Won Inter-Divisional Basketball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Reds won the Quaid-e-Azam cup Inter-Divisional Basketball tournament after defeating Faisalabad Division in a nerve-wracking match by 52-49 points here at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex.

In the decisive finale, a tough competition between Islamabad Reds and Faisalabad Division until half-time, Faisalabad was in the lead with 26 points to 24.

Islamabad Red players Yasir Abbas and Attique khan took four consecutive points in the last minute of the final to turn the game for Islamabad. Yasir Abbas scored 22, Attique Khan 14 and Rizwan Khursheed scored 12 points for Islamabad.

Six teams including Islamabad Reds, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Hazara, Islamabad Blues and Faisalabad Division participated in the tournament based on pool round matches organised by the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA).

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Mazari distributed prizes, trophies and medals among the players in the closing ceremony, he appreciated the efforts by the Pakistan Basketball Federation and Association for the promotion of basketball in the country.

Earlier, in the semi-final round, Faisalabad Division defeated Peshawar Division after a tough competition by 54 points against 50, while Islamabad Reds won against Islamabad Blues by 41-49 points.

Commander North Rear Admiral Masood Khurshid, Acting Director General Pakistan Sports board Mohammad Abrar, Secretary General of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Khalid Bashir, Secretary Organizing Committee Ouj e Zahoor, President of Federal Basketball Association Ejaz Butt also witnessed the final match.

