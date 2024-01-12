Open Menu

Israel Barred From World Ice Hockey Champs For Security Reasons - Official

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2024 | 07:47 PM

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Thursday barred Israel from its world championships to ensure the "safety and well-being" of all participants

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Thursday barred Israel from its world championships to ensure the "safety and well-being" of all participants.

"The IIHF Council took this decision after careful consideration and based on a risk assessment, discussions with the participating countries and discussions with the hosts," the federation said in a statement.

Israel will remain excluded "for the time being", the IIHF said.

The Israeli men's team were scheduled to play a Division II-A world championship tournament in Serbia in April against teams including Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Later Thursday, the Israeli Ice Hockey Association said it will lodge a protest over the IIHF decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Yael Arad, the chairwoman of the Olympic Committee of Israel, described the ban as a "precedent-setting and dangerous decision".

The international federation's move comes with Israel locked in a war in the Gaza Strip.

