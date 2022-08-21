UrduPoint.com

Italy's Acerenza Puts Frustrations Behind Him To Strike Double Euro Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 21, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Italy's Acerenza puts frustrations behind him to strike double Euro gold

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Italy's Domenico Acerenza rammed home the hosts' dominance in the European Swimming Championships by winning two golds on Sunday, a day after his hopes of victory in the 25-kilometre race were dashed by the weather.

The 27-year-old, who finished behind compatriot Gregorio Paltrinieri in the 5km open water race on Saturday, took the honours at the 10km distance.

He overtook two French rivals in the final kilometre to finish in 1hr 50min 33.6sec and give Italy yet another gold at the championships.

Marc-Antoine Olivier finished second -- adding to his bronze from Saturday's 5km -- with Logan Fontaine third.

Acerenza then helped add his country's 24th gold of the event in Rome in the afternoon's mixed 4x1250m, the Italians finishing in 59mins 43.

1sec, a full 10 seconds ahead of the Hungarians.

Sunday's haul was rich compensation for Acerenza after a disappointing and frustrating end to his second race on Saturday.

Along with Paltrinieri, he had been in front in the 25km race when both the men's and women's events were abandoned as the weather deteriorated.

No medals were assigned although the swimmers had completed more than 15km of the race. European Aquatics said in a statement that the judges "did not have a view of the final rankings".

Germany's Leonie Beck won a thrilling women's race in 2hr 01min 13.4sec edging out Italy's Ginevra Taddeucci and Angelica Andre of Portugal.

