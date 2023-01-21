UrduPoint.com

Italy's Juventus FC Punished With 15-Point Deduction In Serie A Over Financial Fraud

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The prosecutor's office of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has deducted 15 points from Turin-based football club Juventus in the current season of the national championship over financial fraud, the FIGC announced on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Court of Appeals held hearings on the reopening of the trial in the case of financial fraud. The FIGC prosecutor's office demanded to nine-point deduction, as well as to remove a number of the club's officials from football.

"The Federal Court of Appeal partially granted the prosecutor's appeal. Sanctions against Juventus are provided in the form of 15 penalty points in the current football season," the statement said.

Prior to the penalty, the club shared third place in Serie A with Inter Milan, with both clubs having 37 points after 18 matches. With 22 points remaining after the deduction, it shares 10th place with Bologna and Empoli.

The team is set to play home match against Atalanta on Sunday.

