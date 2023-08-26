Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Shericka Jackson produced the second fastest time in history of 21.41sec to destroy a top-class field and retain her world 200m title in Budapest on Friday.

The 29-year-old Jamaican's victory was never in doubt as she ran a superb bend to enter the straight with a clear lead, leaving the others to battle for the minor medals.

USA's Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas took the silver in 21.81sec while her compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson ran a personal best of 21.92sec to add a bronze medal to the gold she won in the 100m.

For Jackson it was sweet revenge after she had to fill silver medal position in the 100m.

Jackson's time was just seven hundredths of a second slower than the world record set by the late Florence Griffith Joyner 35 years ago.

The Jamaican burst from the blocks and swallowed up both Thomas and Richardson in the ouside lanes.

Thomas could make no impression as they powered down the straight while Richardson rallied slightly to pass Julien Alfred.

It extends the USA women's 200m title drought dating back to Alysson Felix's third successive title in Berlin in 2009.

Britain's 2019 champion Dina Asher-Smith could not land a blow and finished seventh with Ivory Coast's 2017 silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou eighth and last.