Jagi Kurram upset CA Abbottabad in Peshawar Premier League Football

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Three more matches decided on the third day of the ongoing Peshawar Premier Football League Season-1 wherein Jagi Kurram upset Combined academy Abbottabad by 2-0 while DFA Chitral recorded victory against Maneri Swabi 4-2 and Popo FC Islamabad shocked Spartax FC Swat by 4-2 on Thursday here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

Former Pakistan team skipper and coach Gohar Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players were introduced to him. Chairman Organizing Committee of the Peshawar Premier Football League Khalid Khan, Match Commissioner Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Ex-Member of the KP Football Association Syed Zahir Shah, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present on this occasion.

In the first match Jagi Kurram Club upset Combined Academy Abbottabad team by 2-0 in a one-sided match. However, it was expected that the Combined Academy Abbottabad would have to give a good fight response but the team failed and Jagi Kurram dominated the match by scoring one goal each in the first and second half.

It was in the first session in which right winger Asmat Ullah netted a fine goal through field goal. After taking the lead, Jagi Kurram team kept up pressure to take more goals but they missed some four easy goal scoring chances due to poor finishing.

After having a 1-0 lead Jagi Kurram took another goal lead through Zafran Khan on the field attempt. It was a well-combined move made by the center striker Jibran along with Adeel Khan and after reaching in front of the goal-post Zafran Khan got the ball and netted it nicely.

In the second match DFA Chitral, the winner of the Peshawar Premier League Season 6 held recently, defeated strong Maneri Swabi by 4-2. Maneri Swabi took the lead in the first 9th minute of the match through Jehangir Khan on the field attempt while Bilal made it 2-0 by scoring a beautiful goal on the field attempt.

After going down 2-0, DFA Chitral came back strongly and scored four consecutive goals through Ibrahim, Shan, Shakir Ullah and Tauseef.. In the last match Popo FC Islamabad defeated Spartax FC Swat by 4-2 on penalty shoot-out.

Both the teams were locked in a goalless draw in the 70-minute play and in the penalty shoot-out Popo FC Islamabad scored four goals out of five attempts while Spartax FC Swat only scored two goals and failed to utilize the other three attempts due to poor handling.

The matches were supervised by Abdur Rehman, Zahid, Ikram while Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah acted as match commissioner.

