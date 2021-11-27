Jahanzaib inhabits top position in 38th Millat Tractors Governor Cup Golf

The Second round of the 38th Millat Tractors Governor Cup Golf turned out to be seismic for the overnight leader Salman Shahid who suffered from erosive golfing and completely lost his proficient touch of the first round and fell many spots below to the 19th position mainly due to anxiety of pressure and stress and another cultivated and seasoned golf player of Gymkhana, Khawaja Jehanzeb (handicap 5)made the grade at the top of the leaderboard here on Saturday at Lahore Gymkhana course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Second round of the 38th Millat Tractors Governor Cup Golf turned out to be seismic for the overnight leader Salman Shahid who suffered from erosive golfing and completely lost his proficient touch of the first round and fell many spots below to the 19th position mainly due to anxiety of pressure and stress and another cultivated and seasoned golf player of Gymkhana, Khawaja Jehanzeb (handicap 5)made the grade at the top of the leaderboard here on Saturday at Lahore Gymkhana course.

The leader dazzled with phenomenal power packed hitting off the tees,self assured approach shots and to top it all imperious putting on the greens to showcase his talent as the action- packed event moves into the final phase.

Jahanzeb net score in the second round cast up to 70 and that added to his net 69 of the first round gives him a meritorious aggregate two rounds score of 139, five under par net and makes him look luminous and notable, though all is not yet over and there are still 18 holes to go on the final day on Sunday when he will up against three dreadfully energetic adversaries.

These three are Ahmed Zafar Hayat (handicap 4) a combatant of ingrained fervor, Omar Zia, experienced and masterly and age wise touching the 55 years mark and also there is Hassan Sami the sprightly one yearning for the esteemed Governors Cup Title.

Ahmed Zafar has a two rounds aggregate of net 141 and also at net 141 are Omar Zia and Hassan Sami. Three other aspirants trailing by four strokes behind the leader Jehanzeb are Nouman Ilyas the current national amateur champion,young and competent Farid Maneka and the steady Abbas Chaudry. One expects a spectacular show from Nouman Ilyas whose finesse, verve and capacity are laudable while the potential of Farid and Abbas cannot be disregarded.At a net score of 144 are placed Muhaymin Maneka and Adam Khan.

In the gross section race Hussain Hamid, Danish Javed and Salman Jehangir appear as the top contenders.

Ladies also entered the competition today Saturday and the dominant one is Zahida Durrani with a net score of 71. Also at net 71 is Dr Rubab Haider followed by Rabia Rashid at net 72,Ana James Gill at 73 and Shahbana Waheed at net 74.

The event will conclude tomorrow, Sunday and Federal Minister for education, Shafqat Mahmood will distribute prizes to the top performers.