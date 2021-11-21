UrduPoint.com

Japan To Decide Autonomously What Stance On Beijing Olympics To Adopt - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Japanese authorities are set to make an autonomous decision regarding participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday.

"Japan intends to consider issues from the position of Japan. It is not about what you do or what you do not do.

We will adhere only to our position," the minister told the Japanese Fuji tv broadcaster, when asked to comment on a possible diplomatic boycott of the Olympics from the United States.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that his administration is considering the possibility of a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic games in Beijing. On Saturday, the Times reported that the UK is also considering the same step over alleged human rights violations in China.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will take place from February 4-20, 2022.

