Japanese Emperor Worried Olympics Can Lead To Surge In COVID-19 Cases - Imperial Household

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:28 PM

Japanese Emperor Worried Olympics Can Lead to Surge in COVID-19 Cases - Imperial Household

Japanese Emperor Naruhito has expressed concerns about holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in July, saying it can deteriorate the epidemiological situation in the country and cause a new spike in COVID-19 infections, the grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, Yasuhiko Nishimura, said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Japanese Emperor Naruhito has expressed concerns about holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in July, saying it can deteriorate the epidemiological situation in the country and cause a new spike in COVID-19 infections, the grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, Yasuhiko Nishimura, said on Thursday.

"I suppose that (the emperor) is concerned that while there are voices of anxiety among the public, the holding (of the games) may lead to the expansion of infections," Nishimura said, as cited by the Kyodo news agency.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8. The event will be held without spectators from overseas, while the number of domestic spectators is capped at 10,000 at each venue unless the number exceeds 50% of a venue's capacity.

The authorities are pushing ahead with the sporting event despite tenuous public support for the plan and a chorus of voices urging to call off the Games.

