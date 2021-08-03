Japanese Gymnast Hashimoto Wins Men's Horizontal Bar Event At Tokyo Games
Muhammad Rameez 10 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:56 PM
Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto won the Olympic gold in the men's horizontal bar competition at Tokyo Games on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto won the Olympic gold in the men's horizontal bar competition at Tokyo Games on Tuesday.
Croatia's Tin Srbic finished second, while the bronze went to Nikita Nagornyy who represents the Russian Olympic Commitee.