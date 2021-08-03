Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto won the Olympic gold in the men's horizontal bar competition at Tokyo Games on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto won the Olympic gold in the men's horizontal bar competition at Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

Croatia's Tin Srbic finished second, while the bronze went to Nikita Nagornyy who represents the Russian Olympic Commitee.