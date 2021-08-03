UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gymnast Hashimoto Wins Men's Horizontal Bar Event At Tokyo Games

Muhammad Rameez 10 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:56 PM

Japanese Gymnast Hashimoto Wins Men's Horizontal Bar Event at Tokyo Games

Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto won the Olympic gold in the men's horizontal bar competition at Tokyo Games on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto won the Olympic gold in the men's horizontal bar competition at Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

Croatia's Tin Srbic finished second, while the bronze went to Nikita Nagornyy who represents the Russian Olympic Commitee.

Related Topics

Russia Tokyo Gold Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

KP health deptt, UNICEF join hands for global brea ..

KP health deptt, UNICEF join hands for global breastfeeding month

8 seconds ago
 Private airlines may start flight operation for Sk ..

Private airlines may start flight operation for Skardu soon

12 seconds ago
 Scattered rain with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met ..

Scattered rain with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met

3 minutes ago
 Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine ..

Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine park

3 minutes ago
 UN Calls for Ceasefire as 40 Afghan Civilians Kill ..

UN Calls for Ceasefire as 40 Afghan Civilians Killed in One Day's Fighting in La ..

3 minutes ago
 Media urged to create awareness for importance of ..

Media urged to create awareness for importance of breastfeeding: Dr Sultan

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.