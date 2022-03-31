UrduPoint.com

Jhang Kabaddi Festival To Play A Key Role In Promotion Of Kabaddi: Punjab Sports Minister

Jhang Kabaddi Festival to play a key role in promotion of kabaddi: Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Thursday that Jhang Kabaddi Festival will play a key role in the promotion of kabaddi in this region of the province.

He said this while speaking at the closing ceremony of Jhang Kabaddi Festival at Sports Stadium Mandi Shah Jeewana.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Atta ur Rehman, District Sports Officer Jhang M Jameel and a large number of kabaddi enthusiasts were also present on this occasion.

It may be noted here that the competitions of Jhang Kabaddi Festival and Kabaddi Taakra events are being organised under the aegis of Sports board Punjab.

Thousands of kabaddi enthusiasts watched the exciting kabaddi encounters. They appreciated the skills of all participating kabaddi teams.

Punjab Sports Minister said kabaddi is the traditional and most popular sport of our province. "We organised Jhang Kabaddi Festival as part of our campaign to promote sports culture at regional level after the successful holding of sports events in South Punjab and we will continue this sequence in future as well".

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said that Jhang Kabaddi Festival and Kabaddi Taakra events are being staged for the promotion of this traditional game among the young generation of the province. "We are quite confident to find several talented kabaddi players though this event," he added

