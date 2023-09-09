Open Menu

Jorge Martin Wins San Marino MotoGP Sprint Race

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Jorge Martin wins San Marino MotoGP sprint race

Jorge Martin won Saturday's sprint race at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera MotoGP to close the gap on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia

Misano Adriatico, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Jorge Martin won Saturday's sprint race at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera MotoGP to close the gap on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Pramac rider Martin is now 45 points behind world champion Bagnaia ahead of Sunday's GP after winning from pole position well over a second ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.

Martin was on pole after smashing the lap record clocked by VR46 rider Bezzecchi on Friday by nearly half a second in qualifying on Saturday morning.

He will start there again for Sunday's GP and on the evidence of the sprint is a good bet to claim the honours ahead of his principle championship rivals.

The 25-year-old never looked troubled by the Italian pair chasing him, both of whom were suffering from injuries sustained in crashes at last weekend's Catalunya MotoGP.

Ducati's Bagnaia flew off his bike at high speed at Montmelo and was then run over by Brad Binder, but has been riding well this weekend and will be aiming to limit the damage to his lead in the overall standings.

He managed to hold off Dani Pedrosa despite riding in pain and delighted the supporters in the stands when he crossed the line.

td/ea

Related Topics

World San Marino Lead Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

New Delhi Declaration of G20 focuses on sustainabl ..

New Delhi Declaration of G20 focuses on sustainable economic growth, acceleratin ..

1 minute ago
 Experts for achieving regional energy security thr ..

Experts for achieving regional energy security through building its trade mechan ..

3 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects 10 connections over using compre ..

SNGPL disconnects 10 connections over using compressors

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi appoints Dr Kausar as feder ..

President Dr Arif Alvi appoints Dr Kausar as federal minister

3 minutes ago
 5-year-old girl dies of bee sting

5-year-old girl dies of bee sting

3 minutes ago
 Tahir Ashrafi urges global community, G-20 nations ..

Tahir Ashrafi urges global community, G-20 nations to help resolve Kashmir issue

23 minutes ago
Health research critical to making progress in med ..

Health research critical to making progress in medical field

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges Official Secrets Act, Army A ..

Imran Khan challenges Official Secrets Act, Army Amendment Act before SC

37 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurat ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurates women sports complex at UAF ..

6 minutes ago
 Umar Saif asks companies to invest in Pakistani st ..

Umar Saif asks companies to invest in Pakistani startups

44 minutes ago
 Rugby Union: World Cup result

Rugby Union: World Cup result

6 minutes ago
 Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi to open its A ..

Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi to open its Abu Dhabi campus next January

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports