Jorginho, Chiesa Return For Key Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Italy coach Luciano Spalletti on Friday called up Jorginho and Federico Chiesa as the European champions face two key Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Having led Napoli to the Serie A title last season Spalletti took over from Roberto Mancini in August with Italy third in Group C behind England and Ukraine.

Italy next take on North Macedonia in Rome on November 17 and Ukraine three days later in Germany and need four points from the two matches to qualify.

Midfielder Jorginho, who has 48 caps, last wore the Azzurri jersey in June.

The 31-year-old, whose two missed penalties contributed to Italy's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, has been recalled after a good start to the season with Arsenal.

Chiesa missed Italy's last two matches, a 4-0 win over Malta and 3-1 defeat to England in Wembley because of a thigh problem.

The 42-times capped Juventus forward has been called up despite having scored just four goals this season with Juventus.

Spalletti included two newcomers with Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso and Monza midfielder Andrea Colpani making the 29-player list.

To strengthen his defense, AC Milan's Davide Calabria also got his first call up since June 2022 after impressing in Tuesday's Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Spalletti also called up forwards Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca who have been on form for Napoli and Atalanta.

However 57-times capped Lazio forward Ciro Immobile was overlooked.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham/ENG)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Davide Calabria (AC Milan), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Andrea Colpani (Monza), Bryan Cristante (AS Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Jorginho (Arsenal/ENG), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (AS Roma), Moise Kean (Juventus), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa/ENG)

