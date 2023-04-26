UrduPoint.com

Junaid Alam Elected As South Asian Judo Chief

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Junaid Alam elected as South Asian Judo chief

Col Junaid Alam, President Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has been elected as President South Asian Judo Federation during South Asian zone meeting, held in Kuwait on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Col Junaid Alam, President Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has been elected as President South Asian Judo Federation during South Asian zone meeting, held in Kuwait on Thursday.

Masood Ahmed, Vice President of PJF has also been elected as Head of education, Coaching & Kata Commission South Asian Judo Federation.

Col Junaid, who is former Secretary Army Sports, besides his current appointment as President PJF was also holding the post of Vice President of South Asian Judo Federation (SAJF). Now he has been unanimously elected by SAJF as its president for next term (2023-2027), according to information received here.

The delegates from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan participated in the elections, held at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kuwait City.� The elections were supervised by Mukesh Kumar, General Secretary Judo Union of Asia.

Nepal's Dharma Kumar Sherestha was elected as General Secretary.

Malik Muhammad Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait congratulated Col Junaid in person with other business community members at election's venue. While presenting President PJF a flower bouquet he asked him to focus on developing bilateral ties with Kuwait� through this sport, especially in the ongoing year wherein anniversary of 60 years of diplomatic relations with Kuwait is being celebrated.

Judo Union of Asia is located in Kuwait with its President Obaid Al Anzi, a� resourceful person at international sports arenas.

Earlier in June 2021, Col Junaid was also appointed as Director International Judo Federation (IJF) Military & Police Commission till date.

IJF is placed as one of the top federations of Olympic Movement with the largest network of National Sports federations of 207 member countries around the globe.

Junaid said that it was indeed another honour for him� to be entrusted at this platform, which by virtue of the population was almost one quarter of the world.� He said that the club leagues would be focused within South Asian Region as it was not financially affordable for the regions' countries to give judokas international exposure, involving huge travelling expenses to other continents.

"I hope that with this position I would also be able to promote judo and make a viable strategy to earn laurels for Pakistan in coordination with other stakeholders," he added.

Masood Ahmed,� who was elected Head of Education, Coaching & Kata Commission South Asian Judo Federation also held the same portfolio in last term (2019-2023). Due to his technical services he was unanimously elected again for another four-year term. Masood has a vast experience in the field of judo and had been the former Secretary General of Pakistan and South Asian Judo Federation.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India World Army Police Sports Bangladesh Business Education Sri Lanka Hotel Kuwait Kuwait City Same Bhutan Nepal June Olympics Post From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Discover Europe summit to explore GCC travel marke ..

Discover Europe summit to explore GCC travel market

3 minutes ago
 EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, d ..

EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, discuss vision

3 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurates GETEX Spr ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurates GETEX Spring 2023

3 minutes ago
 SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

3 minutes ago
 Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situati ..

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situation With Russian Fortum Assets ..

6 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in vario ..

NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in various accidents

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.