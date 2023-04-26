Junaid Alam elected as South Asian Judo chief

Col Junaid Alam, President Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has been elected as President South Asian Judo Federation during South Asian zone meeting, held in Kuwait on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Col Junaid Alam, President Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has been elected as President South Asian Judo Federation during South Asian zone meeting, held in Kuwait on Thursday.

Masood Ahmed, Vice President of PJF has also been elected as Head of education, Coaching & Kata Commission South Asian Judo Federation.

Col Junaid, who is former Secretary Army Sports, besides his current appointment as President PJF was also holding the post of Vice President of South Asian Judo Federation (SAJF). Now he has been unanimously elected by SAJF as its president for next term (2023-2027), according to information received here.

The delegates from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan participated in the elections, held at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kuwait City.� The elections were supervised by Mukesh Kumar, General Secretary Judo Union of Asia.

Nepal's Dharma Kumar Sherestha was elected as General Secretary.

Malik Muhammad Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait congratulated Col Junaid in person with other business community members at election's venue. While presenting President PJF a flower bouquet he asked him to focus on developing bilateral ties with Kuwait� through this sport, especially in the ongoing year wherein anniversary of 60 years of diplomatic relations with Kuwait is being celebrated.

Judo Union of Asia is located in Kuwait with its President Obaid Al Anzi, a� resourceful person at international sports arenas.

Earlier in June 2021, Col Junaid was also appointed as Director International Judo Federation (IJF) Military & Police Commission till date.

IJF is placed as one of the top federations of Olympic Movement with the largest network of National Sports federations of 207 member countries around the globe.

Junaid said that it was indeed another honour for him� to be entrusted at this platform, which by virtue of the population was almost one quarter of the world.� He said that the club leagues would be focused within South Asian Region as it was not financially affordable for the regions' countries to give judokas international exposure, involving huge travelling expenses to other continents.

"I hope that with this position I would also be able to promote judo and make a viable strategy to earn laurels for Pakistan in coordination with other stakeholders," he added.

Masood Ahmed,� who was elected Head of Education, Coaching & Kata Commission South Asian Judo Federation also held the same portfolio in last term (2019-2023). Due to his technical services he was unanimously elected again for another four-year term. Masood has a vast experience in the field of judo and had been the former Secretary General of Pakistan and South Asian Judo Federation.