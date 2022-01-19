UrduPoint.com

Juve In Cup Quarters With Samp Win, Lazio To Face Milan

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Juve in cup quarters with Samp win, Lazio to face Milan

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Juventus made it through to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over managerless Sampdoria.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will take on either Sassuolo or Cagliari, who face each other on Wednesday, in the last eight after a routine win at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

They prevailed thanks to Juan Cuadrado's first-half free-kick, a Daniele Rugani header six minutes after the break, Paulo Dybala's close-range finish midway through the second half and a 77th-minute penalty from Alvaro Morata.

Juve could easily have won by more against a Samp team whose coach Roberto D'Aversa was sacked on Monday after a miserable run of results which has them hovering above Serie A's relegation zone.

They missed a clutch of decent chances and Morata also had a fine finish chalked off after a VAR check spotted Adrien Rabiot's foul on Tomas Rincon.

However it wasn't until Dybala, who is in a spat with Juve over a contract renewal, rammed home his second goal in a few days that the tie was secure as Andrea Conti briefly had the hosts wobbling after pulling a goal back just after the hour mark.

Lazio will face AC Milan in the next round after Ciro Immobile struck the only goal in an extra-time win over Udinese in Rome.

Immobile, who leads the Serie A scoring charts with 17 goals alongside Dusan Vlahovic, won the tie in the 106th minute when he met Danilo Cataldi's chipped through ball with a perfectly placed lob.

The Italy forward was decisive in a match which the hosts would have won in normal time had Raul Moro not fluffed on the rebound after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's 87th-minute effort was well saved by Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestre.

Inter Milan host Empoli at the San Siro on Wednesday while Roma face Serie B outfit Lecce in the Italian capital on Thursday.

Related Topics

Fine Roma Cagliari Lecce Turin Milan Rome San Italy From Coach Juventus AC Milan

Recent Stories

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

9 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

9 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

9 hours ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

9 hours ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.