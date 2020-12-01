Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal protest against a private hospital

(@fidahassanain)

Both the brothers have protested against the private hospital for not admitting father-in-law of Kamran but it admitted him soon after media reported their protest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec1st, 2020) National Cricketer Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal protested against a private hospital after it refused to admit father-in-law of the former.

The hospital is located in Defence area of Lahore.

But despite their protest, the hospital administration did not pay any heed. Finally, the local media reported their protest after which he was admitted.

“My father-in-law was in critical condition due to cardiac arrest but the hospital refused to admit him,” said Kamran Akmal.

He said they protested outside the hospital and the media report after which he was admitted.

The doctors are treating him as condition of Kamran Akmal’s father-in-law was serious and put on ventilator.

Later, Kamran Akmal was asked about refusal of the hospital and their protest but he refused to give any comment.