UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal Protest Against A Private Hospital

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:25 AM

Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal protest against a private hospital

Both the brothers have protested against the private hospital for not admitting father-in-law of Kamran but it admitted him soon after media reported their protest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec1st, 2020) National Cricketer Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal protested against a private hospital after it refused to admit father-in-law of the former.

The hospital is located in Defence area of Lahore.

But despite their protest, the hospital administration did not pay any heed. Finally, the local media reported their protest after which he was admitted.

“My father-in-law was in critical condition due to cardiac arrest but the hospital refused to admit him,” said Kamran Akmal.

He said they protested outside the hospital and the media report after which he was admitted.

The doctors are treating him as condition of Kamran Akmal’s father-in-law was serious and put on ventilator.

Later, Kamran Akmal was asked about refusal of the hospital and their protest but he refused to give any comment.

Related Topics

Lahore Protest Umar Akmal Kamran Akmal Media

Recent Stories

OIC strongly condemns suicide attack on army camp ..

9 minutes ago

OIC strongly condemns terrorist attack on innocent ..

9 minutes ago

&#039;Looking to the future with optimism is the E ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan records 67 deaths due to Covid-19 during ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Press: Celebrations must be tempered with caut ..

55 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.