UrduPoint.com

Kane Praises Spurs 'ambition' After Conte Appointment

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:11 PM

Kane praises Spurs 'ambition' after Conte appointment

Harry Kane says Tottenham's appointment of Antonio Conte to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo shows "great ambition" from the Premier League club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Harry Kane says Tottenham's appointment of Antonio Conte to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo shows "great ambition" from the Premier League club.

The Italian, named as the new Spurs boss earlier this week, won his first game in charge on Thursday as they beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League.

Ex-Wolves boss Nuno was dismissed after just four months in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following five defeats in the club's opening 10 Premier League games, with last weekend's limp defeat to Manchester United proving the final straw.

Kane has also been misfiring this season, with just one league goal in nine appearances, but the England captain is relishing the prospect of working with former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Conte.

"I am a player that always believes in myself and always believes in my ability," said Kane. "I am 28 years old, I have still got a lot to learn, a lot to improve on.

"It's not been the start I wanted, the team wanted or the club wanted so we all know that. We all have to take responsibility for it as players.

"It is not something I am worried about, I will keep working and I am really excited about working with this manager." Kane, who has struggled since his attempt to engineer a move to Manchester City after Euro 2020 was rebuffed, described Conte, 52, as a "fantastic manager" and praised his appointment.

"It shows great ambition to be honest," said the forward. "His resume speaks for itself. Everyone knows how highly thought of he is and what he has done as a manager in the game.

"You have to respect that. He will work as hard as he can to improve us as players but it is about us as players, taking it in, learning, doing more on the pitch, doing more in training, doing more away from training, whether it is recovery, making sure we give ourselves every opportunity to win.

"We have a manager and a club that believe in us. He definitely brings a lot of passion, a lot of determination, whether that's on the training pitch or in meetings, in the dressing room."Conte's first Premier League game in charge is away at Everton on Sunday. The Goodison Park club are in 10th spot, a point behind Spurs.

Related Topics

Arnhem Euro Manchester United Sunday 2020 All From Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Juventus Tottenham Inter Milan

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to fie ..

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

2 minutes ago
 Record number of migrants cross Channel to UK

Record number of migrants cross Channel to UK

1 minute ago
 French hotel industry on its knees: Accor CEO

French hotel industry on its knees: Accor CEO

1 minute ago
 Coalition of 11 States Sues to Block Biden's Vacci ..

Coalition of 11 States Sues to Block Biden's Vaccine Mandate - Missouri Attorney ..

1 minute ago
 Four dacoit gangs busted, valuables recovered duri ..

Four dacoit gangs busted, valuables recovered during October

4 minutes ago
 Injured Lukaku out of Belgium World Cup qualifiers ..

Injured Lukaku out of Belgium World Cup qualifiers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.