Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women from Jan 20

Over 150 nationals and amateur players from different universities and colleges from all over Karachi are scheduled to participate in Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Over 150 nationals and amateur players from different universities and colleges from all over Karachi are scheduled to participate in Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women.

The event is being co-hosted by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Badminton Association from January 20 to 25 at Rangers Club North Nazimabad here, said a statement.

The inaugural ceremony of the program will be held on January 20, at 10:30 am at Rangers Club here.