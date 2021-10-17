UrduPoint.com

Karachi Victorious In PPFL Match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi United outplayed Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority by 1-0 in the ongoing13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the Municipal Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

At the end of the first half, Karachi United took the 1-0 lead. In the 41st minutes of the first half, Muhib scored the lone goal for Karachi United.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority tried to equalize the game but were unable to materialize. Akhtar received yellow card for Karachi United in the 70th minute of the game.

The match was ended 1-0 at the stipulated time. Civil Aviation Authority wasted three corners while two were missed by the winning team.

Raja Rashid Hafeez Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Non Formal Basic education was the chief guest on the match.

