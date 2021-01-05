UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karunaratne Gives Sri Lanka Slender Lead After South Africa Collapse

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:42 AM

Karunaratne gives Sri Lanka slender lead after South Africa collapse

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne ensured his team would avoid an innings defeat but the tourists were in a precarious position at the end of the second day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne ensured his team would avoid an innings defeat but the tourists were in a precarious position at the end of the second day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

The tourists were 150 for four at the close in Johannesburg, a lead of five runs with six wickets remaining.

Karunaratne, one of five left-handers in the Sri Lankan top six, made 91 not out off 116 balls with 17 fours.

But there was only one partnership of note, 85 for the second wicket with Lahiru Thirimanne, who scored 31. They came together after Kusal Perera had been bowled with only one run scored.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took the first three wickets to finish the day with three for 26, having Thirimanne and Kusal Mendis caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off successive deliveries. It was the third successive nought by Mendis.

Karunaratne's innings continued a fightback which started with the team's bowlers, who restricted South Africa's first innings lead to 145.

Vishwa Fernando took five for 101, his first five-wicket haul in Tests, as South Africa were bowled out for 302, losing their last nine wickets for 84 runs.

South Africa's collapse seemed unlikely when Dean Elgar (127) and Rassie van der Dussen (67) scored 68 runs off 14 overs in the first hour of the day.

Their second-wicket stand was worth 184 before the mid-morning drinks break brought a change in fortunes, with both batsmen dismissed in the first two overs after drinks.

Elgar, who made 95 in South Africa's innings win in the first Test at Centurion, completed his 13th Test century after starting the day on 92. He hit 22 fours in a 163-ball innings.

Perera, who made 64 and 60 in his previous two innings, was bowled for one by a ball from Ngidi which swung in from around the wicket. But Karunatne and Thirimanne both batted with assurance before Ngidi struck again.

Debutant Minod Bhanuka played a rash pull against the pace of Anrich Nortje and was out for one, with Keshav Maharaj taking a superb catch at midwicket, running several metres before diving full length.

Niroshan Dickwella made 18 not out to survive with Karunaratne until the close.

Related Topics

Africa Century Sri Lanka Johannesburg Van Lead South Africa Kusal Mendis Keshav Maharaj Minod Bhanuka From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

46 minutes ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

46 minutes ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

48 minutes ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

52 minutes ago

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.