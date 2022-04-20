UrduPoint.com

Khan Club Kohat, Malangi FC Secure Victories In Ramzan Football Challenge Cup In Kohat

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Khan Club Kohat, Malangi FC secure victories in Ramzan Football Challenge Cup in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Spirited Sohail Khan steered Khan Club to 4-1 victory while Malangi Club Kohat defeated 90 Group Club Dera Ismail Khan in the ongoing Ramzan Challenge Football Cup being played at Kohat sports Complex Football Ground here on Wednesday.

Chief Organizer Zia Ullah Afridi graced the occasion as guest. Khurram Shehzad, Syed Rehan Shah and Janangir Askari, the members of the organizing committee, and a large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrilling matches played under the lights.

In the first match Sohail Khan, who was also declared as man of the match by scoring three consecutive goals including a hat-trick, guided his team to a thumping 4-1 victory in the thrilling match against TK Dera Ismail Khan.

Sohail slammed in three quick goals in the 13th, 19th and 33rd minute to make the tally 3-0 while Irfan Khan scored the fourth goal in the 57th minute to make it 4-0.

It was the dying moment of the match when Inam Ullah, the center striker of TK Dera, reduced the margin by scoring a goal on the field attempt.

Thus Khan Club Shiekhan, Kohat marched into a 4-1 victory. Sohail Khan was declared Man of the Match.

In the second match Malandi FC Kohat defeated 90 Group of Dera Ismail Khan Club by 2-1. The match started on a fast tempo and soon Dera 90 Group took the lead through Ibrahim, the left winger, on the field attempt. Dera 90 Group Club defended their goal till the end of the first-half.

It was the second session in which Malangi FC Kohat scored two goals in the 55th and 69th minute through right winger Rasheed Ullah on the field attempt and recorded victory.

Dera 90 Group players tried their hardest to level the match but they failed due to tight marking by Malangi FC Kohat players. Rasheed Ullah was declared as Man of the Match at the end.

Related Topics

Football Sports Man Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Lead Sohail Khan National University Afridi

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

57 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

1 hour ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

2 hours ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

3 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.