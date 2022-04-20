Khan Club Kohat, Malangi FC secure victories in Ramzan Football Challenge Cup in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Spirited Sohail Khan steered Khan Club to 4-1 victory while Malangi Club Kohat defeated 90 Group Club Dera Ismail Khan in the ongoing Ramzan Challenge Football Cup being played at Kohat sports Complex Football Ground here on Wednesday.

Chief Organizer Zia Ullah Afridi graced the occasion as guest. Khurram Shehzad, Syed Rehan Shah and Janangir Askari, the members of the organizing committee, and a large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrilling matches played under the lights.

In the first match Sohail Khan, who was also declared as man of the match by scoring three consecutive goals including a hat-trick, guided his team to a thumping 4-1 victory in the thrilling match against TK Dera Ismail Khan.

Sohail slammed in three quick goals in the 13th, 19th and 33rd minute to make the tally 3-0 while Irfan Khan scored the fourth goal in the 57th minute to make it 4-0.

It was the dying moment of the match when Inam Ullah, the center striker of TK Dera, reduced the margin by scoring a goal on the field attempt.

Thus Khan Club Shiekhan, Kohat marched into a 4-1 victory. Sohail Khan was declared Man of the Match.

In the second match Malandi FC Kohat defeated 90 Group of Dera Ismail Khan Club by 2-1. The match started on a fast tempo and soon Dera 90 Group took the lead through Ibrahim, the left winger, on the field attempt. Dera 90 Group Club defended their goal till the end of the first-half.

It was the second session in which Malangi FC Kohat scored two goals in the 55th and 69th minute through right winger Rasheed Ullah on the field attempt and recorded victory.

Dera 90 Group players tried their hardest to level the match but they failed due to tight marking by Malangi FC Kohat players. Rasheed Ullah was declared as Man of the Match at the end.