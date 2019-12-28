Kings XI Swat win KP Kaliwal Zalmi Cricket League title

Kings XI Swat clinched the trophy after defeating Zalmi Challengers Mardan in a thrilling super over final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kaliwal Zalmi Cricket League-2019 being played here at Islamia College Cricket Ground, University of Peshawar on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Kings XI Swat clinched the trophy after defeating Zalmi Challengers Mardan in a thrilling super over final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kaliwal Zalmi Cricket League-2019 being played here at Islamia College Cricket Ground, University of Peshawar on Saturday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on education Zia Ullah Bangash and Peshawar Zalmi Team Manager Arshad Khan graced the occasion as chief guests and witnessed the thrill-packed final wherein both the teams King XI Swat and Zalmi Challengers Mardan were stretched to super over.

Batting first Zalmi Challengers Mardan made 84 runs but Kings XI Swat raced up to the target and made 84 runs as well. To decide the fate of the final a Super over was given to the teams with Kings XI declared as winners after chasing six runs on three balls of the super over. Thus Kings XI Swat won the match and took the trophy.

In his address to the teams Zia Ullah Bangash said that Peshawar Zalmi have arranged several programs at grass-root level to promote Cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he appreciated Chairman Zalmi Javed Afridi for taking the steps in involving the youth of various villages in healthy sports activities.

He said competitive exposure is giving due opportunities to the players to come and show their hidden talent against each other in the competitions.

In his written message Javed Afridi disclosed that more such like activities would be organized in order to provide maximum competitive exposure to the players. He said that Kaliwal Zalmi League was organized to celebrate the hosting of Pakistan Super League in Pakistan as well as to promote cricket in not only urban but villages (rural) areas also.

This league not only gave platform to youth to showcase their skills but new talent also came to light. Head Coach Muhammad Akram also reached Peshawar during the Main Round of Kaliwal Zalmi League to encourage young cricketers. Zalmi Challenger Mardan's Usman, Kings XI Swat's Mohammad Luqman and Zalmi Challenger's Jabir Khan were given the awards of best bowler, best batsman and best all-rounder respectively. Luqman of Kings XI Swat was also declared player of Kaliwal Zalmi League.

Overall 272 teams and more than 3800 players participated with 545 matches were played in 34 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including final round in Peshawar.