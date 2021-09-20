Kiwis CEO expresses willingness to reschedule abandoned Pakistan series

(@fidahassanain)

The New Zealand media reported that NZC wanted to reschedule the series against Pakistan in near future at a neutral venue.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2021) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has asked Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) to reschedule the series as soon as possible at a neutral venue.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive David White has expressed willingness to discuss the restaging of the Pakistan series the Black Caps abandoned last week.

The New Zealand media reported that NZC wanted to reschedule the series against Pakistan in near future at a neutral venue. They reported that NZC had no plan to tour Pakistan.

It also emerged that no player from New Zealand team that arrived in Pakistan was consulted before cancelling the tour.

It must be noted here that PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan has reassured in a press conference yesterday that Pakistan will not play any home series abroad.

Kiwis had unilaterally postponed the series with Pakistan minutes before the first match was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — a move that had shocked fans and officials.

Pakistan had "foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams" and had "assured NZC of the same".

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the New Zealand team had been satisfied with the security arrangements throughout their stay, pointing out that cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world were "disappointed" by the last-minute withdrawal.

The New Zealand cricket team had arrived in Pakistan on September 11 for the first time in 18 years to play three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals

New Zealand will participate in the T20 World Cup followed by their tour to India in November.