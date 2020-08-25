UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korea's Top Golf Event Moved To Vegas As Virus Hits 'Asian Swing'

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Korea's top golf event moved to Vegas as virus hits 'Asian swing'

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea's biggest golf tournament was moved to Las Vegas because of coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, as the rest of the US PGA Tour's $30 million 'Asian swing' also looked in doubt.

The CJ Cup, originally due to take place on Jeju island from October 15-18, will now be played at Las Vegas's Shadow Creek course on the same dates, the PGA Tour and sponsors CJ Group said in a joint statement.

South Korea -- which had brought its outbreak largely under control, but is now tackling several clusters of infections -- has imposed strict limits on travel, with all arrivals required to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Separately, the PGA Tour said it was in talks over the fate of Japan's Zozo Championship and the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, which are scheduled to be held in consecutive weeks after the CJ Cup.

With combined purses of $29.75 million, the PGA Tour's three-stop swing has been the highlight of Asia's golf Calendar in recent seasons.

"We are currently engaged in discussions with the stakeholders of both the Zozo Championship and World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and will make an announcement shortly on the status of both events," the PGA said in a statement sent to AFP.

The $10.25 million Shanghai tournament has been under a cloud since Chinese authorities banned most international sports events this year, to guard against coronavirus outbreaks.

All three tournaments attract top-quality players. The Zozo Championship was won last year by Tiger Woods, who equalled Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

In its three years of existence, the CJ Cup has been won by two former world number ones -- Justin Thomas in 2017 and 2019, either side of Brooks Koepka's victory in 2018.

"While our players have always looked forward to visiting Korea, the current circumstances provided this new opportunity to bring the event to Las Vegas," said Ty Votaw, the PGA tour's vice president of international operations.

The CJ Group said it planned to bring the event back to South Korea next year.

Meanwhile, regional golf suffered another blow as the Asian Tour, on hold since March, announced the loss of the only remaining event on this year's calendar.

Next month's Shinhan Donghae Open will now be played as a domestic event on the Korean tour because of the travel restrictions, the Asian body said. Just four events have been possible on the Asian Tour this year.

The LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies' Championship, due to be held in the South Korean city of Busan in October, was also in doubt on Tuesday as officials await government advice on whether it can go ahead.

Related Topics

World Sports China Brooks Shanghai Jeju Busan Same Las Vegas Japan South Korea North Korea Tiger Woods March October 2017 2018 2019 Event All From Government BMW Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s 12 death annivers ..

2 minutes ago

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

15 minutes ago

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

36 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

1 hour ago

Govt to develop digital media, says Shibli Faraz

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.