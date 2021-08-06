KP, Balochistan in Throwball final

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and defending champions Balochistan moved in the final of the National Men Throwball Championship being played under the auspices of Pakistan Throwball Federation and in collaboration with Directorate of Youth Affairs at Bata Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and defending champions Balochistan moved in the final of the National Men Throwball Championship being played under the auspices of Pakistan Throwball Federation and in collaboration with Directorate of Youth Affairs at Bata Kundi.

The final of the championship will be played on Saturday while Punjab will fave Sindh in the 3rd position match.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, Khaleeq ur Rehman, who was also the President, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throwball Association will be the chief guest of the final and will also give away the prizes to the winning teams.

In the first semi final match, defending champion Balochistan defeated Punjab by 2-0 (25-21 and 25-11) while in the second semi final match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Sindh by 2-0 (25-14 and 25-15).

Dy Director, Directorate of Youth Affairs, Arshad Hussain was the chief guest on the opening day and inaugurated the championship.

Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain, Executive Member, Rana Tanveer Ahmed; Secretary General, Pakistan Rocball Federation, Umma Liala Kalsum Rana; Secretary, Punjab Throwball Association, Rana Sajjad Akbar; Secretary, Balochistan Throwball Association, Manzoor Ahmed Sarprah; Secretary, Islamabad Throwball Association, Moinuddin; President , AJK Throwball Association, Irfan Mughal; Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkha Rocball Association, Sami Ullah Marwart and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

Eight teams are taking part in the championship including Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Police, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad and AJK.

In the league matches, Wapda beat AJK by 2-0, Police defeated Islamabad by 2-0, Balochistan beat KP by 2-1, Sindh beat AJK by 2-0, KP beat Police by 2-0. Sindh beat Punjab by 2-0, Balochistan beat Islamabad by 2-0, Punjab beat Wapda by 2-0. Balochistan beat Pakistan Police by 2-0, Punjab defeated AJK by 2-0 and Sindh beat Wapda by 2-0 in the last league match.