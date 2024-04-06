Open Menu

KP Govt Paying Full Attention To Development Of Sports: Malik Liaquat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM

KP govt paying full attention to development of sports: Malik Liaquat

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Population Welfare Department Malik Liaquat Ali Khan Saturday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is paying full attention to the development of sports.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized on the occasion of Ramazan Sports Gala at Peshawar Press Club. A large number of journalists and media workers, including senior journalist were also present on the occasion.

He underlined the efforts being taken for the development of sports in the province. He said in the past, the government has built sports complexes at the Tehsil level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to create competitive spirit among the youth.

While appreciating the organization of sports gala for journalists in Peshawar Press Club, he said that the leadership and organizers of the Press Club deserve felicitations for having organized the best entertainment program for their journalists.

He said that journalists are an important part of society. He said that the Peshawar Press Club platform is aimed at improving the well-being and professional capacity of journalists, as well as organizing positive activities like Ramadan Sports Gala for them.

He said that there are competent people in every department, if everyone works sincerely, this province will go far as far as progress and development are concerned. He said that Peshawar Press Club is the identity of the entire province.

Earlier, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary Irfan Musa Zai while welcoming the chief guest and the participants, said that in this mega sports event of Peshawar Press Club, more than 150 working journalists are participating in various indoor games.

At the end of the ceremony, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the chief guest and presented him with the Ramazan Sports Gala cape and honorary shield.

APP/ijz/1510

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Population Welfare Liaquat Ali Khan Progress Media Event Government Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

2 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

2 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

16 hours ago
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

16 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

16 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

16 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

16 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

16 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports