KP govt paying full attention to development of sports: Malik Liaquat

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Population Welfare Department Malik Liaquat Ali Khan Saturday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is paying full attention to the development of sports.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized on the occasion of Ramazan Sports Gala at Peshawar Press Club. A large number of journalists and media workers, including senior journalist were also present on the occasion.

He underlined the efforts being taken for the development of sports in the province. He said in the past, the government has built sports complexes at the Tehsil level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to create competitive spirit among the youth.

While appreciating the organization of sports gala for journalists in Peshawar Press Club, he said that the leadership and organizers of the Press Club deserve felicitations for having organized the best entertainment program for their journalists.

He said that journalists are an important part of society. He said that the Peshawar Press Club platform is aimed at improving the well-being and professional capacity of journalists, as well as organizing positive activities like Ramadan Sports Gala for them.

He said that there are competent people in every department, if everyone works sincerely, this province will go far as far as progress and development are concerned. He said that Peshawar Press Club is the identity of the entire province.

Earlier, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary Irfan Musa Zai while welcoming the chief guest and the participants, said that in this mega sports event of Peshawar Press Club, more than 150 working journalists are participating in various indoor games.

At the end of the ceremony, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the chief guest and presented him with the Ramazan Sports Gala cape and honorary shield.

