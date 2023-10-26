Open Menu

Lahore Clinches Inter Division National Basketball C’ship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Lahore clinches Inter Division National Basketball C’ship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Lahore division clinched the Inter-Division National Basketball Championship title by defeating Islamabad 100-59 at the Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.

Eight top divisions, Karachi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Hazara, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Islamabad, participated in the five-day championship, organized by the Federal Basketball Association.

Lahore dominated throughout the decisive showdown, never allowing their opponents to fight back. They took a 20-point lead by halftime, 52-32.

Safiullah and Taimur Mehdi played vital roles for Lahore's championship title, scoring 21 and 14 points, respectively. Ashrab Butt scored 25 points and Bakhtawar scored 7 points for Islamabad.

Faisalabad defeated Peshawar 55-43 in the third-position match. Faheem Sattar scored 18 points and Hanan Tariq scored 17 points for the winning side.

Military Attaché of the Embassy of Russia in Pakistan Col Surgey A Tyurin was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Joint Secretary Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fayyaz ul Haq, President Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Brig (r) Iftikhar Mansoor, Senior Vice President Imtiaz Rafi Butt, PBBF Secretary General Khalid Bashir, Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) President Ejaz Butt, FBBA Secretary General Ouj E Zahoor, Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports board Ch.Saeed Akhtar, and Muhammad Azam Dar Director Media were also present in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, a heartfelt tribute was paid to those who have dedicated their lives to the sport of basketball. Din Muhammad, Maj (r) Asad Pervaiz, Prof. Siraj ul Haq Qureshi, Riaz Malik, Moudood Jafri, and Muhammad Yaqoob were honored with lifetime achievement awards for their tireless service to the basketball community and their indelible mark on the sport.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Sports Russia Malik Riaz Rawalpindi Gujranwala Lead Media Top

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports