Lahore clinches Inter Division National Basketball C’ship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Lahore division clinched the Inter-Division National Basketball Championship title by defeating Islamabad 100-59 at the Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.

Eight top divisions, Karachi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Hazara, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Islamabad, participated in the five-day championship, organized by the Federal Basketball Association.

Lahore dominated throughout the decisive showdown, never allowing their opponents to fight back. They took a 20-point lead by halftime, 52-32.

Safiullah and Taimur Mehdi played vital roles for Lahore's championship title, scoring 21 and 14 points, respectively. Ashrab Butt scored 25 points and Bakhtawar scored 7 points for Islamabad.

Faisalabad defeated Peshawar 55-43 in the third-position match. Faheem Sattar scored 18 points and Hanan Tariq scored 17 points for the winning side.

Military Attaché of the Embassy of Russia in Pakistan Col Surgey A Tyurin was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Joint Secretary Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fayyaz ul Haq, President Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Brig (r) Iftikhar Mansoor, Senior Vice President Imtiaz Rafi Butt, PBBF Secretary General Khalid Bashir, Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) President Ejaz Butt, FBBA Secretary General Ouj E Zahoor, Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports board Ch.Saeed Akhtar, and Muhammad Azam Dar Director Media were also present in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, a heartfelt tribute was paid to those who have dedicated their lives to the sport of basketball. Din Muhammad, Maj (r) Asad Pervaiz, Prof. Siraj ul Haq Qureshi, Riaz Malik, Moudood Jafri, and Muhammad Yaqoob were honored with lifetime achievement awards for their tireless service to the basketball community and their indelible mark on the sport.