Lahore Open Polo: DP/Sheikhoo, Guard Rice, Diamond Paints emerge victorious

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Guard Rice and Diamond Paints emerged as winners in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

Nicolas Antinori hammered an impressive hat-trick in the Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel's thrilling 7-6 triumph over Salam Polo in the first match of the day. Besides the heroics of Nicolas Antinori, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed (two goals), Usman Aziz Anwar and Umar Malhi (one goal each) also made a good contribution from the winning side.

Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu was in sublime form and played well for the losing side as he contributed with fabulous four goals while his teammates Agha Musa and Raja Arslan struck one goal each.

Jhon Fisher and Tomas Marin Moreno supervised the match as field umpires.

Tremendous teamwork and combined efforts guided Guard Rice to a superb 7-4 success over Zacky Farms/Kalabagh in the second match of the day. Muhammad Ali Malik (with a contribution of three goals) was the hero of the match so as the Taimur Ali Malik and Saqib Khan Khakwani, who pumped in two goals each from the winning team.

Nazar Dean Ali Khan and Raja Jalal Arslan though played well for Zacky Farms/Kalabagh by contributing two goals each, yet their efforts couldn't yield fruit. Jhon Fisher and Omar Asjad Malhi were the field umpires.

Phenomenal Ahmed Ali Tiwana excelled in Diamond Paints' 8-5 emphatic victory over Newage Cables/Master Paints in the third and last match of the day. The major contribution from the winning side was Ahmed Ali Tiwana's fabulous four-goal contribution, which was skillfully supported by his teammates Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) and Hamza Ejaz's contributions of two-goal each.

On the other hand, Juan Cruz Greguol played equally well for the losing side by firing in four fantastic goals while his teammate Sufi Mohammad Farooq contributed with one goal, but theirefforts remained fruitless, as their team faced 5-8 defeat at the hands of Diamond Paints.

Jhon Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi officiated the match as field umpires.