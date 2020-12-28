Latif comes down hard upon ICC over its announcement of Men’s T20I Team of the decade

(@fidahassanain)

The former Pakistan skipper says that they [ICC] fogot to write it IPL-T20s team for the decade after the International Cricket Council (ICC) made its much awaiting decision regarding the team of the decade in T20I and other formats.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif on Monday came down hard upon International Cricket Council (ICC) after its governing body announced the Men’s T20I Team of the Decade.

The T20I XI comprises four players from India, two Australian, two West Indies players, one from South Africa and a player each from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. No player from Pakistan, New Zealand and England was included in T20I XI.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan former Skipper Rashid Latif came up with his response to this announcement and termed it as an Indian Premier League (IPL) of the Decade.

“Typo error [They forget to write IPL-T20s team for the decade],” Rashid tweeted.

The nominees for each of the categories were determined according to on-field performances, impact on the game and overall achievements for a sustained period of time across the last decade.

A player must have made international appearances in the relevant format for at least 5 (five) years during the performance period to be an eligible nominee.

The ICC Men’s ODI and Test teams of the decade were also announced on the same day.

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Decade

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c,wk), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga.

ICC Test Team of the Decade

Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

The ICC Awards of the Decade is a one-off edition of the annual awards programme, aimed at celebrating the stand-out performers and moments from the past ten years of international cricket.