Open Menu

Leicester Beat Norwich To Revive Premier League Promotion Bid

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

Leicester reignited their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 3-1 win at home to Norwich on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Leicester reignited their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 3-1 win at home to Norwich on Monday.

Victory at the King Power Stadium meant the Foxes returned to the top of English football's second-tier Championship, if merely for a few hours before promotion rivals Ipswich and Leeds are in action later in the day.

Goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy enabled Leicester to complete a comeback after Gabriel Sara's fourth goal in as many games gave Norwich the lead.

Leicester have topped the table for much of the season, but Monday's success was just their third win in eight Championship games.

Only the top two clubs at the end of the regular season are guaranteed automatic promotion to the Premier League, with Leicester now a point ahead of second-placed Ipswich and two clear of Leeds, currently in third place.

"This was important, because we are in the final part of the season," said Leicester manager Enzo Maresca.

"But then we started by conceding a goal, and 1-0 down from a corner, we needed to be mentally strong.

"But after that, the game was completely in our control, we dominated.

"

He added: Probably in the last six games, we won one game and it was the one we didn't deserve -- Sunderland. We lost four games, and not one of them we deserved to lose.

"At the end, we are human beings - we have emotions so when we scored the last one with Jamie, the game was finished, so we were all happy and we enjoyed the moment."

Defeat left Norwich in sixth position -- still in contention to reach the post-season play-offs that will decide which club gets the third and final promotion spot.

It looked as if it might be a good day for the Canaries when Sara put them ahead from a corner in the 20th minute.

But Dewsbury-Hall's first goal since January drew Leicester level 13 minutes later and from then on the Foxes started to get a grip on the game.

Mavididi made it 2-1 just after the hour mark with a fine curling shot into the far corner before former England striker Vardy, one of the stars of Leicester's shock Premier League title triumph eight years ago, wrapped up the points in stoppage time with a powerful strike after Harry Winks' initial effort was blocked.

Related Topics

Football Fine Sunderland Leicester Ipswich Norwich Leeds Lead January All From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

7 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

16 minutes ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

10 minutes ago
 Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal c ..

Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

10 minutes ago
 More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanm ..

More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation

10 minutes ago
 Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all r ..

Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints

10 minutes ago
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

10 minutes ago
 Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes I ..

Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria

10 minutes ago
 Minister for forming rapid response force to assis ..

Minister for forming rapid response force to assist farmers in calamities

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visits re ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visits residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain

10 minutes ago
 Awais for switching imported coal-based power plan ..

Awais for switching imported coal-based power plants to local sources

10 minutes ago
 Need stressed for extensive training within civil ..

Need stressed for extensive training within civil society organizations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports