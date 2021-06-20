UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Level One Course For Athletics' Coaches Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Level one course for athletics' coaches held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Athletics Federation's (PAF) Level 1 course for coaches started at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

The 12-day course is aimed at introducing the coaches to the latest coaching techniques of athletics, enabling them to meet the modern-day requirements.

Chairman Promotion and Development of PAF Brig (Rtd) Sultan Mehmood Satti inaugurated the course. Secretary General of PAF Muhammad Zafar was also present on the occasion.

As many as 24 coaches from all over the country are taking part in the course including Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Imran, Asim Ejaz, Shams Ul Haq, Akram Khan, Adnan Akbar, Mehraban Shah, Aamir Shahzad, Masood Mahfooz, Muhammad Alam, Anwar Ali Chandio, Ibrar Hussain, Dowa Mehmood, Zohaib Khan, Sajjad Haider, Shafaqat Ali (Isb), Muhammad Anees Ahmed, Asif Mahmood, Sajid Imran Bhatti, Irfan Ali Rana, Muhammad Imran Khan, Shafaqat Ali, Majid Fasih and Tasawar Hussain.

Level 2 coaches of Pakistan Rafiq Ahmed and Lieutenant Colonel Ghulam Shabbir Anwar will give lectures to the coaches.

Meanwhile, President of PAF Major General (Retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, said in a statement that the course was designed to provide coaches the awareness about new strengths and innovative techniques of athletics.

At the conclusion of the course, certificates will be given to the successful participants, he said.

Akram Sahi said that sports competitions could not be held in the country for almost one and a half years due to coronavirus, which had caused a huge loss to sports and athletes. Now as the epidemic has been brought under control, we've decided to resume our activities with this course, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Sports Anwar Ali Zohaib Khan Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah is committed to supporting refugees: Sulta ..

36 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives Vice President of Inte ..

2 hours ago

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

2 hours ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.