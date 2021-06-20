Level one course for athletics' coaches held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Athletics Federation's (PAF) Level 1 course for coaches started at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

The 12-day course is aimed at introducing the coaches to the latest coaching techniques of athletics, enabling them to meet the modern-day requirements.

Chairman Promotion and Development of PAF Brig (Rtd) Sultan Mehmood Satti inaugurated the course. Secretary General of PAF Muhammad Zafar was also present on the occasion.

As many as 24 coaches from all over the country are taking part in the course including Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Imran, Asim Ejaz, Shams Ul Haq, Akram Khan, Adnan Akbar, Mehraban Shah, Aamir Shahzad, Masood Mahfooz, Muhammad Alam, Anwar Ali Chandio, Ibrar Hussain, Dowa Mehmood, Zohaib Khan, Sajjad Haider, Shafaqat Ali (Isb), Muhammad Anees Ahmed, Asif Mahmood, Sajid Imran Bhatti, Irfan Ali Rana, Muhammad Imran Khan, Shafaqat Ali, Majid Fasih and Tasawar Hussain.

Level 2 coaches of Pakistan Rafiq Ahmed and Lieutenant Colonel Ghulam Shabbir Anwar will give lectures to the coaches.

Meanwhile, President of PAF Major General (Retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, said in a statement that the course was designed to provide coaches the awareness about new strengths and innovative techniques of athletics.

At the conclusion of the course, certificates will be given to the successful participants, he said.

Akram Sahi said that sports competitions could not be held in the country for almost one and a half years due to coronavirus, which had caused a huge loss to sports and athletes. Now as the epidemic has been brought under control, we've decided to resume our activities with this course, he added.